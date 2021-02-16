Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:44 IST
Bus accident:MP govt cancels event to be attended by Amit Shah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government hascancelled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to beattended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view ofthe Tuesday's Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers arefeared drowned.

The cancellation of the event, which was scheduled tostart at 11 am at Minto Hall here, was announced by ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he reached the venue.

Amit Shah was scheduled to take part via videoconferencing in this programme for the beneficiaries of overone lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under thePradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Many passengers are feared drowned after a bus felloff a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi districton Tuesday morning, police and eye witnesses said.

As per preliminary information, at least 50 passengerswere travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of theaccident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

