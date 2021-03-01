Left Menu

British insurer Aviva sets out net zero 2040 climate strategy

The group's members last year committed to setting tougher carbon limits on their portfolios. Elsewhere, the New York state pension fund also committed in December to transition its investments to net zero by 2040, making it the first U.S. pension fund to set the goal by that date.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 05:31 IST
British insurer Aviva sets out net zero 2040 climate strategy

British insurer Aviva plans to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, it said on Monday, claiming this was the most demanding target set by any major insurer worldwide. Following the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, many countries and companies are aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms.

The insurer plans to reach net zero carbon emissions from its investments by 2040 and net zero from its own operations and supply chain by 2030. "For the world to reach net zero, it's going to take leadership and radical ambition," Aviva Chief Executive Amanda Blanc said in a statement.

Aviva's plans include expanding green investments and switching to renewable electricity in its offices and to electric or hybrid vehicles in its motor fleet. Aviva will by the end of this year stop underwriting insurance for companies making more than 5% of their revenue from coal or "unconventional" fossil fuels such as shale gas, unless they have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative, an NGO-led group that signs off on corporate climate plans.

Aviva also plans to divest from such companies by the end of 2022, unless they sign up to the initiative. Investors are stepping up their efforts ahead of COP26 climate talks in Scotland later this year, where countries will look to accelerate the fight against global warming.

Aviva is one of more than 30 members of the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which also includes European insurers Allianz, AXA, Generali and Zurich. The group's members last year committed to setting tougher carbon limits on their portfolios.

Elsewhere, the New York state pension fund also committed in December to transition its investments to net zero by 2040, making it the first U.S. pension fund to set the goal by that date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-The month since Myanmar's military coup

Here is a timeline of events since Myanmars military took power in a coup on Monday, Feb. 1.Feb 1 Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior figures from the National League for Democracy NLD are detained in an early morning rai...

Trump calls for Republican party unity; says Biden adminstration 'anti-jobs', 'anti-science'

In his first public speech since leaving office in January, former US president Donald Trump indicated he might launch a third presidential bid in 2024, called for Republican Party unity and slammed the Joe Biden administration, saying it w...

'Schitt's Creek' wins best TV comedy series at Golden Globes

Schitts Creek, the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday at Hollywoods Golden Globe awards.The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the sh...

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturdays Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021