A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 90 km (55.92 miles) west of Port-Vila, Vanuatu on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said https://on.doi.gov/3pWL3yM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)