Maharashtra: Fire at wood factory in Thane; no casualty

Maharashtra: Fire at wood factory in Thane; no casualtyPTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:00 IST
A fire broke out in a wood factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, but there was no casualty, police said.
The factory, located in Gove village near Bhiwandi town, was completely gutted in the blaze that started around 2 am, an official from the Thane police control room said.
Four fire engines from the Kalyan-Dombivli and Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic bodies were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control after about two hours, he said.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- Kalyan
- Gove village
- Bhiwandi
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: FIR against 4 for raping teen-aged girl in Thane
Maharashtra: 2 workers injured in fire at drug unit in Tarapur
Petrol with additives cross Rs 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district
Maha: Refused money for liquor, man kills brother in Thane
Four held for pangolin poaching in Maharashtra