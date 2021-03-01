Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire at wood factory in Thane; no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:00 IST
Visual from the explosion at the chemical factory in Raigad, Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a wood factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, but there was no casualty, police said.

The factory, located in Gove village near Bhiwandi town, was completely gutted in the blaze that started around 2 am, an official from the Thane police control room said.

Four fire engines from the Kalyan-Dombivli and Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic bodies were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control after about two hours, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

