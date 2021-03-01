Science News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii; Russia launches satellite to monitor climate in Arctic and more

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze, and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 meters (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii.

Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

Russia launches satellite to monitor climate in Arctic

Russia launched its space satellite Arktika-M on Sunday on a mission to monitor the climate and environment in the Arctic amid a push by the Kremlin to expand the country's activities in the region. The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average over the last three decades and Moscow is seeking to develop the energy-rich region, investing in the Northern Sea Route for shipping across its long northern flank as ice melts.

