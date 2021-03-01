Left Menu

NSE, BSE say all operations working fine amid technical glitch concerns

Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday said all its operations are functioning in a normal manner, amid reports of a possible technical glitch.BSE too said all its segments were working fine.The statements came amid HDFC Securities tweeting at around 10 am saying that it has blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch.We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:40 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday said all its operations are functioning in a normal manner, amid reports of a possible technical glitch.

BSE too said all its segments were working fine.

The statements came amid HDFC Securities tweeting at around 10 am saying that it has blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch.

''We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,'' HDFC Securities said in the tweet.

Around 20 minutes later, HDFC Securities tweeted saying, ''you can place orders through NSE cash segment now''.

In a statement, an NSE spokesperson said that all the operations on its platforms were ''functioning smooth and normal''.

A little past 10.10 am, BSE tweeted that there was no issue on fresh orders or square-offs at the exchange.

''... all segments working fine statement was given in response to brokers and investors reporting the problem on Twitter on a competing exchange today morning. No one has reported any problems in trading at @bseindia today or last week any day,'' BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said in a tweet later.

The latest episode comes within days of NSE halting trading activities for nearly four hours on Thursday due to a technical glitch.

