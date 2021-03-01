Left Menu

Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:56 IST
Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers, or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years, to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste that piles up each year on the continent.

The ''right to repair,'' as it is sometimes called, comes into force across the 27-nation bloc Monday. It is part of a broader effort to cut the environmental footprint of manufactured goods by making them more durable and energy-efficient.

"This is a really big step in the right direction," said Daniel Affelt of the environmental group BUND-Berlin, which runs several ''repair cafes'' where people can bring in their broken appliances and get help fixing them up again.

Modern appliances are often glued or riveted together, he said. "If you need special tools or have to break open the device, then you can't repair it." Lack of spare parts is another problem, campaigners say. Sometimes a single broken tooth on a tiny plastic sprocket can throw a proverbial wrench in the works.

"People want to repair their appliances," Affelt said. "When you tell them that there are no spare parts for a device that's only a couple of years old then they are obviously really frustrated by that." Under the new EU rules, manufacturers will have to ensure parts are available for up to a decade, though some will only be provided to professional repair companies to ensure they are installed correctly.

New devices will also have to come with repair manuals and be made in such a way that they can be dismantled using conventional tools when they really can't be fixed anymore, to improve recycling.

Each year, Europeans produce more than 16 kilograms (35 pounds) of electrical waste per person. About half of that junk is due to broken household appliances, and the EU recycles only about 40 percent of it, leaving behind huge amounts of potentially hazardous material.

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said that in the next step, manufacturers should have to state how long a product is expected to work for and repair it if it breaks down earlier. This would encourage companies to build more durable products, she said.

"In the repair cafes we see a lot of devices that broke shortly after the warranty expired," said Affelt — a phenomenon that has prompted some environmentalists to accuse manufacturers of designing their devices with planned obsolescence.

Knowing an appliance will really last for a decade might prompt consumers to choose products that are more durable or can be easily fixed, he said.

"For the vast majority of devices, the repair is the right choice,'' said Affelt, adding that the exception might be old, inefficient refrigerators that can contain powerful greenhouse gases which fuel climate change.

In the next step, environmentalists and consumer rights groups want the "right to repair" expanded to include smartphones, laptops, and other small electrical devices.

Responding to growing demand, Apple last year announced it would start providing training and spare parts to certified independent repair stores fixing Mac computers, not just iPhones.

Right to repair bills have been introduced in several U.S. state legislatures, attracting bipartisan support, though as yet there is no nationwide measure in force.

Sweden has gone further than most of the EU, making repairs and spare parts subject to lower value-added tax.

The bloc's ecological design directive — of which the right to repair requirement is a part — will also revise existing energy labels that describe how much electricity washers and other household devices consume. The new seven-step scale from A to G will be complemented by a QR code that provides consumers with further information, such as how loud the devices are.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 - sources

World Trade Organization members agreed on Monday to hold the next major ministerial meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in late 2021, delegates told Reuters.The biennial conference was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan last year but was d...

African Swine Fever outbreak confirmed in Western Cape

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development DALRRD and the Western Cape Agriculture Department, have jointly confirmed an outbreak of African Swine Fever ASF in the Western Cape.The outbreak has been reported in the Wes...

Harris favourite to win 2024 U.S. presidential election - UK bookmaker

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is favourite to win the next presidential election with 22 implied probability, ahead of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, according to betting odds from British bookmaker Ladbrokes. Harris is favourite to b...

Vaccination for high-risk citizens begins in Telangana

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for people aged 60 and above and those above 45 years old with co-morbidities began in Telangana on Monday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the vaccine at a government hospital in his Assembly co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021