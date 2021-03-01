Left Menu

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in the south and adjoining central India.

''During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest, and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India.

''However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India,'' it added.

