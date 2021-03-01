Rescued Cheer pheasant released in natural habitat in J-K's Bhaderwah

Rescued two days back in an injured condition, a Cheer pheasant was on Monday released into its natural habitat here, officials said and urged people to not hunt the wild birds and contribute in preserving wildlife.

The cheer pheasant, also known as Wallich's pheasant or chir pheasant, is a vulnerable species of the pheasant family, Phasianidae. It is the only member in the genus Catreus. Most of the pheasants found in the Indian Himalayas belong to species listed endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are also protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Range officer, Bhaderwah Forest Division, Shafqat Mehmood Malik rescued the pheasant which was struggling to fly in Thanthera forest area of the Neeru range. The bird was subsequently shifted to a wildlife rescue and transit facility.

Advertisement

''The one-and-a-half-year-old pheasant has suffered injuries on a wing and a leg. The injuries were possibly caused either by the attack of some wild animal or it can be due to hunters,'' Malik told PTI. After treatment, the pheasant was freed into its natural habitat near Thanthera forest, 12 kms from Bhaderwah town, by Conservator Forest Chenab Circle, Sat Paul Pakhru. ''The Cheer pheasant is one of the critically endangered species and is mentioned in the Red list category of IUCN as the most vulnerable species, which needs to be conserved for the survival of mankind. The bird's habitat is the Himalayas and is mostly found in Bhadarwah and Bonjwah areas of Chenab Valley,'' Phakru said. Appreciating Malik and his team for the rescue operation, he said the injuries were minor and had not been caused by firing of a weapon.

''We have already taken necessary measures against poaching of wildlife. Last year, we arrested two people for killing a wild animal,'' he said and asked people to protect wild birds and animals.

The environment scientists at Institute of Mountain Environment in Bhaderwah campus appreciated the release of endangered birds but raised serious concern over the rapidly decreasing number of rare species of pheasants due to hunting. ''It is a very encouraging sign to save a bird, which belongs to critically endangered species of pheasants and is disappearing from our forests at an alarming pace. We all should be a part of this mission to conserve the wildlife, so that coming generations can also see them,'' head of department, Institute of Mountain Environment, Neeraj Sharma said.

He appealed to the people to not hunt the wild birds, saying ''they are our pride and their presence matters a lot''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)