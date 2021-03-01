Left Menu

ATS group enters project management consultancy biz; targets stalled realty projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:11 IST
Realty firm ATS group on Monday said it has entered into project management consultancy (PMC) business and will take up the stalled real estate projects for completion.

Noida-based ATS Group has formed a separate vertical 'Nirman by ATS' to assist developers in completing the stalled real estate projects.

''The consultancy targets to acquire over eighteen stalled and delayed projects under residential and commercial segments, over the next five years,'' the company said in a statement.

It has already bagged few projects in the National Capital Region but did not disclose the details.

''One of the major challenges being faced by the real estate sector is the completion of stalled projects, which are majorly trapped due to the prevailing liquidity crunch,'' Getamber Anand, CMD of ATS Infrastructure Ltd, said, The completion of stalled projects and fast-tracking deliveries will instill positive sentiment amongst homebuyers and all other stakeholders, he said.

ATS group has delivered nearly 2.5 million square metre of residential space while another 1.9 million square metre is under construction.

