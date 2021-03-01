Centre sanctioned Rs 170cr for calamity-related measures: Arunachal CM

The Centre has sanctioned an amount of Rs 170 crore for restoration work in the wake of floods and other calamity-related measures in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday.

Responding to a question by senior BJP member Kento Rina, Khandu said in the assembly that the state's finance department has released the funds to the disaster management department.

Out of the total amount, Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned under the National Disaster Response Force and Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Response Force.

Meanwhile, replying to another query, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said there is no provision for taking up individual schemes under the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) and the State Annual Development Agenda (SADA).

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, was responding to a question by senior Congress member Lombo Tayeng, who alleged that many individual schemes are being recommended by the District Development Committees (DDCs) constituted by the state government.

''CCI schemes are need-based ones. Last year, many such projects were undertaken and the tendering process has already been completed,'' he said.

