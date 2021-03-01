Left Menu

Centre sanctioned Rs 170cr for calamity-related measures: Arunachal CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:29 IST
Centre sanctioned Rs 170cr for calamity-related measures: Arunachal CM

The Centre has sanctioned an amount of Rs 170 crore for restoration work in the wake of floods and other calamity-related measures in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday.

Responding to a question by senior BJP member Kento Rina, Khandu said in the assembly that the state's finance department has released the funds to the disaster management department.

Out of the total amount, Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned under the National Disaster Response Force and Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Response Force.

Meanwhile, replying to another query, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said there is no provision for taking up individual schemes under the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) and the State Annual Development Agenda (SADA).

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, was responding to a question by senior Congress member Lombo Tayeng, who alleged that many individual schemes are being recommended by the District Development Committees (DDCs) constituted by the state government.

''CCI schemes are need-based ones. Last year, many such projects were undertaken and the tendering process has already been completed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police foil SAD bid to 'gherao' Punjab Assembly

Police here on Monday used water cannons to stop Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers from heading towards the Punjab Assembly, foiling the partys plans to gherao it in protest against the state government for its alleged failure in hono...

EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more freely over the summer. The EU executive aims to present its plans for a digi...

Centre releases Rs 1.04 lakh cr GST compensation shortfall to states since Oct

The Centre has released Rs 1.04 lakh crore to states in four months since October 2020, to meet GST compensation shortfall, the finance ministry said on Monday.The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of Rs 4,000 crore to ...

Deworming campaign: 4.79 lakh students to get tablets in Latur

A campaign to give deworming tablets to 4,79,920 children in the 1-19 age group in schools and anganawadis in Latur began on Monday, officials said.The drive, which will cover 3.27 lakh students in government and private schools, 1.49 lakh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021