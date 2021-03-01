Lalrinenga Sailo new Aizawl mayor

The 19 newly-elected councillors of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) were sworn in on Monday.

Aizawl district magistrate R Lalramnghaka administered the oath to the newly elected councilors at a function held at the municipal office.

Advertisement

Lalrinenga Sailo, a Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee from ward-I, was elected the mayor, while ward XII councillor R Thanglura of MNF was elected the deputy mayor.

Four councillors -- Lalringliana, Laltlanzova Khiangte, B Lalawmpuii and H Zonunsanga, all from MNF, were nominated as executive councillors by the mayor.

In the AMC polls held on February 16, the ruling MNF won a simple majority by bagging 11 out of the 19 seats, while main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) bagged six seats and Congress won two.

The BJP contested in nine seats and drew a blank.

Of the 19 seats, six (33 per cent) are reserved for women and the ZPM won five of these seats, while the MNF bagged one.

With two woman candidates winning general seats, the total number of woman councilors in the 19-member civic body is eight.

The AMC was established in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who also holds the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation portfolio, and other ministers, including Health Minister R Lalthangliana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)