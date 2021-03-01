Left Menu

Developers must be cautious about hiking property prices, say experts

He said Maharashtra has taken a number of steps to ensure that transaction cost and cost of creating property are kept low, and these measures should continue over a longer period of time.According to Sabharwal, the government should not suddenly stop the incentives that have been given to the real estate sector.They the government should not believe that we real estate sector are out of the woods and that all the benefits should be taken away.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:10 IST
Developers must be cautious about hiking property prices, say experts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

With the property market in the country witnessing momentum on account of lower interest rates and various government incentives, developers should ensure that real estate prices do not appreciate much which could hit demand, feel experts.

Over the past few months, home sales have surged in few regions, including in Mumbai, driven by lower interest rates and cut in stamp duty.

"This is a huge opportunity we are sitting on as all the forces are in our favour. My biggest concern is - don't let (property) rates go up. Please don't get carried away with pricing. I am told (property) prices in Mumbai have already started moving up," HDFC Ltd Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said.

She was addressing real estate developers at an event organised by National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) on Monday. Karnad warned that though a lot of confidence has slowly started coming back into the market and people are buying properties, the fear of projects not getting completed is still huge and does exist.

She said one should not just look at the numbers indicating higher disbursement or sanction of home loans by the lenders or a rise in housing sales in a particular market, as it could be transitory and could be the result of the government incentives such as the reduction in stamp duty.

"…Government benefits are not going to be there forever. Let us not get carried away by trying to make that extra bit," she urged. Echoing her views, Tata Capital Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said developers should not increase the prices as it could pose a big risk.

"We have to ensure that we don't do anything so that the prices go up. It is very important that the price per square foot, at which properties are being leased, don't move up sharply," Sabharwal said. He said Maharashtra has taken a number of steps to ensure that transaction cost and cost of creating property are kept low, and these measures should continue over a longer period of time.

According to Sabharwal, the government should not suddenly stop the incentives that have been given to the real estate sector.

''They (the government) should not believe that we (real estate sector) are out of the woods and that all the benefits should be taken away. We can call the sector to be out of the woods if we have seen growth for two-and-a-half to three years. These benefits should continue for 2.5-3 years,'' he added.

Karnad said the Reserve Bank of India's restructuring and moratorium measures have provided much relief to all the stakeholders in the sector.

She urged developers to get organised in repayments once restructuring or any other benefits are being extended to them by lenders.

"Once you have rescheduled your loan, make sure that it doesn't become an NPA," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain assumes office as CISC

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee CISC, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Jain is an alumnus of the National ...

Armenian PM says open to snap elections with certain conditions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions, as thousands joined rival street rallies in the capital Yerevan on Monday.Pashinyan, in powe...

Slovakia buying 2 million Sputnik vaccines from Russia

Slovakia is buying 2 million Sputnik V vaccines from Russia and expects half to arrive this month and next as it looks to step up vaccinations amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the prime minister said on Monday.Speaking at a t...

Taylor Swift calls out Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'deeply sexist joke' about her

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently fired back at Netflixs Ginny Georgia, criticizing the show for a line in the script that was a deeply sexist joke about her. According to E News, the tenth episode of the new series feat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021