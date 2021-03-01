Left Menu

UP govt plans film training institute in proposed Film City

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:13 IST
UP govt plans film training institute in proposed Film City
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to establish a film training institute in its proposed Film City that is coming up near Noida, officials said on Monday.

The training institute could be developed in 40 acre area within the Film City, which is expected to come up in a 1,000 acre land along the Yamuna Expressway, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mulled the establishment of the film training institute while he reviewed the progress of the Film City in Lucknow, they said.

''Consultant CBRE made a presentation of its draft report on the feasibility of the Film City to the state government. A film training institute could be planned within the Film City in an area of 40 acres,'' Shailendra Bhatia, the officer on special duty (OSD) at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), told PTI.

According to officials, the film institute may have training and skill development courses related to film and TV production such as direction, production, choreography, editing, screenplay writing and sound recording.

The chief minister on Monday reviewed the ''action plan'' for the development of the proposed Film City.

He directed officials concerned to consult reputed filmmakers, studios and technicians of the world in order to create a film city that stands out globally, according to officials.

Adityanath also asked the officials to keep in mind scope for VFX, animation and gaming industries while developing the Film City besides ensuring development of theme-based amusement parks to attract tourists, they said. He asked the officials to make efforts and expedite the development so that shooting in the Film City could start as early as in 2022, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain assumes office as CISC

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee CISC, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Jain is an alumnus of the National ...

Armenian PM says open to snap elections with certain conditions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions, as thousands joined rival street rallies in the capital Yerevan on Monday.Pashinyan, in powe...

Slovakia buying 2 million Sputnik vaccines from Russia

Slovakia is buying 2 million Sputnik V vaccines from Russia and expects half to arrive this month and next as it looks to step up vaccinations amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the prime minister said on Monday.Speaking at a t...

Taylor Swift calls out Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'deeply sexist joke' about her

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently fired back at Netflixs Ginny Georgia, criticizing the show for a line in the script that was a deeply sexist joke about her. According to E News, the tenth episode of the new series feat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021