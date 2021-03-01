Left Menu

J&K LG lays foundation for slew of projects

01-03-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for scores of public utilities and developmental projects worth Rs 26.6 crore under the prestigious Srinagar Smart City Project, officials said.

To upgrade the fire services apparatus of Srinagar city, Sinha inaugurated the strengthening of fire safety and emergency response system costing Rs 6.5 crore including two new fire stations, three fire tenders of 7500 litre capacity each, five response vehicles, a training centre, upgradation of fire and emergency headquarters, installation of 140 fire hydrants, five fire fighting boats for Dal Lake and safety suits for 150 fire service personnel, they said.

Sinha also inaugurated Rs 4 crore worth project for LED lighting system of three bridges -- Abdullah bridge, foot bridge and Budshah bridge -- on Jhelum river including illumination of pathways, kiosks and painting of house boats, they said. With a view to provide drinking water facilities at tourist places like parks, gardens and other public places, RO-UV system potable drinking water network of 50 water ATMs setup at different locations of the city costing Rs 2 crore was inaugurated by the Lt Governor, officials said.

The project will also provide employment to 100 youngsters.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor laid the foundation of various city beautification projects worth Rs 10 crore which included beautification of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover, LED lighting at different places, parking space for 320 vehicles, 3D painting, a public park and 10 open gymnasia, besides greening and beautification of road medians, they said. Sinha also inaugurated Rs 4 crore worth smart vendor hawker zone project at Jehangir Chowk to provide space to 250 vendors, they said.

The project will have solar lighting system, multiple categories of kiosks, a restaurant, vending machines, water ATMs and adequate parking space, thus decongesting the roads and enabling smooth traffic movement in the city, officials said.

Earlier, the Lt Governor launched a plantation drive for clean and green Srinagar city and planted saplings of Deodar at Bal van, Zabarwan Hills, they said.

