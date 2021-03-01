Left Menu

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

The new chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO) urged its member states on Monday to work with pharmaceutical companies to license more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in developing countries in order to triple global production.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:49 IST
New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The new chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO) urged its member states on Monday to work with pharmaceutical companies to license more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in developing countries in order to triple global production. "People are dying in poor countries," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on her first day in office. "The world has a normal capacity of production of 3.5 billion doses of vaccines and we now seek to manufacture 10 billion doses."

Her call comes as a group of developing countries led by South Africa and India seek to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, a move opposed by the United States, the European Union and other wealthy nations. Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO's first female and first African director-general, said that, while this debate continued, companies must be encouraged to open up and license more viable manufacturing sites now in developing countries.

In a speech to the WTO's 164 member states, she said there was an upcoming world manufacturing convention and urged the start of dialogue with manufacturers associations. After a long campaign that was derailed in the latter stages by a Trump administration veto, the 66-year-old Nigerian was confirmed as boss last month, pledging to "forget business as usual" at the WTO, which is struggling to strike new deals and whose arbitration functions are paralysed.

"READY TO GO" "It feels great. I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do. I feel ready to go," Okonjo-Iweala told a reporter on arrival at the WTO's lakeside Geneva headquarters where she donned a mask and elbow-bumped officials.

The former Nigerian finance and foreign minister aims to revive the global trade watchdog ahead of a major year-end meeting, saying she feared the world was leaving the WTO behind. WTO delegates agreed to hold the next major ministerial conference in Geneva from Nov. 29.

The meeting was originally due to be held in Kazakhstan in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Okonjo-Iweala has said she hopes ministers at the year-end meeting can finalise deals on ending fisheries subsidies and reforms for the WTO's top appeals body which was paralysed by the Trump administration. Since the WTO director-general holds few executive powers, some analysts question her ability to revive the body in the face of so many challenges, including persistent U.S.-China trade tensions and growing protectionism heightened by the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

Global equities rose and the SP 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson Johnsons new...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world as it unveils its new five-year plan this week, China analysts...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021