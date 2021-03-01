U.N. chief Guterres says a 'disappointing' $1.7 bln pledged for Yemen aid in 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that a "disappointing" $1.7 billion had been pledged for humanitarian aid in Yemen in 2021, warning that "cutting aid is a death sentence."

The United Nations has been seeking $3.85 billion to avert a large-scale famine in Yemen. Guterres said in a statement the $1.7 billion raised on Monday was "less than we received for the humanitarian response plan in 2020 and a billion dollars less than was pledged at the conference we held in 2019."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)