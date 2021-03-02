Science News Roundup: Russia launches satellite to monitor climate in Arctic; Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 02:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii.

Russia launches satellite to monitor climate in Arctic

Russia launched its space satellite Arktika-M on Sunday on a mission to monitor the climate and environment in the Arctic amid a push by the Kremlin to expand the country's activities in the region. The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average over the last three decades and Moscow is seeking to develop the energy-rich region, investing in the Northern Sea Route for shipping across its long northern flank as ice melts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

