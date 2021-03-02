Left Menu

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific ring of fire" with nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 08:54 IST
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 3 km (1.86 miles) on Tuesday, in its first big eruption since August last year.

Mount Sinabung's activity has increased since August last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at the second-highest level. No casualties were reported as officials had earlier urged people to stay at least 3 km from the crater, Indonesia's volcanological survey said on Twitter.

Videos on social media showed little panic among residents over the eruption, which sent a column of white ash into the blue sky. Indonesia straddles the "Pacific ring of fire" with nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country.

Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds advantage over low-yielders, risk currencies slip back

The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery in the United States and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will show greater tolerance of higher bond yields than other central b...

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

Boeing Co and the Royal Australian Air Force RAAF said on Tuesday they had completed the first flight test on a pilotless fighter-like jet designed to operate in conjunction with crewed aircraft.The Loyal Wingman, the first military aircraf...

K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition

- The Infiniti Edition is available only for the first 50,000 customers worldwide and protects up to 5 devices CHENNAI, India, March 1, 2021 PRNewswire -- K7 Computing www.k7computing.com, a global major in cybersecurity, announced the laun...

Equity indices up 1 pc, energy and IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Tuesday with energy and IT stocks witnessing substantial gains amid positive global trends. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 514 points or 1.03 per cent at 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021