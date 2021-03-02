DOC awards postgraduate research scholarships

Some of the country's most forward-thinking early-career conservationists are among recipients of a new scholarship aimed at supporting a new generation of biodiversity champions.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has awarded one-year postgraduate research scholarships of $15,000 to ten Masters students in the natural and social sciences.

"DOC received 82 eligible applications for Te Papa Atawhai postgraduate scholarship programme – a great response, considering this is the scholarship's inaugural year," Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said.

"The students who won the scholarships will help build New Zealand's conservation science capacity and capability, contributing to research to tackle the biodiversity crisis and planning for more sustainable tourism."

Research on the endangered tarapirohe/black-fronted tern, impacts of climate change on Fiordland ecosystems and COVID-19 impacts on outdoor recreation are just a few examples of the topics being funded.

"I'm told the selection panel was impressed by the high quality of the applications and found it challenging to choose just 10 recipients. The importance of research in this field can't be underestimated, so it is hugely encouraging to see the interest this programme is generating," Kiri Allan said.

The DOC postgraduate scholarship was one of the largest scholarship application rounds administered by Universities New Zealand in 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)