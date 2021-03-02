Left Menu

DOC awards postgraduate research scholarships

“DOC received 82 eligible applications for Te Papa Atawhai postgraduate scholarship programme – a great response, considering this is the scholarship’s inaugural year," Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:43 IST
DOC awards postgraduate research scholarships
The DOC postgraduate scholarship was one of the largest scholarship application rounds administered by Universities New Zealand in 2020. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Some of the country's most forward-thinking early-career conservationists are among recipients of a new scholarship aimed at supporting a new generation of biodiversity champions.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has awarded one-year postgraduate research scholarships of $15,000 to ten Masters students in the natural and social sciences.

"DOC received 82 eligible applications for Te Papa Atawhai postgraduate scholarship programme – a great response, considering this is the scholarship's inaugural year," Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said.

"The students who won the scholarships will help build New Zealand's conservation science capacity and capability, contributing to research to tackle the biodiversity crisis and planning for more sustainable tourism."

Research on the endangered tarapirohe/black-fronted tern, impacts of climate change on Fiordland ecosystems and COVID-19 impacts on outdoor recreation are just a few examples of the topics being funded.

"I'm told the selection panel was impressed by the high quality of the applications and found it challenging to choose just 10 recipients. The importance of research in this field can't be underestimated, so it is hugely encouraging to see the interest this programme is generating," Kiri Allan said.

The DOC postgraduate scholarship was one of the largest scholarship application rounds administered by Universities New Zealand in 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds advantage over low-yielders, risk currencies slip back

The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery in the United States and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will show greater tolerance of higher bond yields than other central b...

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

Boeing Co and the Royal Australian Air Force RAAF said on Tuesday they had completed the first flight test on a pilotless fighter-like jet designed to operate in conjunction with crewed aircraft.The Loyal Wingman, the first military aircraf...

K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition

- The Infiniti Edition is available only for the first 50,000 customers worldwide and protects up to 5 devices CHENNAI, India, March 1, 2021 PRNewswire -- K7 Computing www.k7computing.com, a global major in cybersecurity, announced the laun...

Equity indices up 1 pc, energy and IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Tuesday with energy and IT stocks witnessing substantial gains amid positive global trends. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 514 points or 1.03 per cent at 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021