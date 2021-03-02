Left Menu

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles) on Tuesday, in its first big eruption since August last year, the country's volcanology centre said.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:38 IST
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles) on Tuesday, in its first big eruption since August last year, the country's volcanology center said. Mount Sinabung's activity has increased since last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at the second-highest level.

No casualties were reported, but an official had earlier urged people to stay at least 3 km from the crater, Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said. Videos on social media showed little panic among residents over the eruption, which sent a column of white ash into the blue sky.

Wirda Br Sitepu, a 20-year-old resident, told Reuters that the situation had calmed and said "the mountain is not erupting, and the ash has decreased." Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010. (Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)

Also Read: Indonesian public workers, traders next in line for shots

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP chief Nadda arrives in Rajasthan, to address party’s state executive meet

BJP national president J P Nadda arrived here on Tuesday to address the partys state executive meeting.Party national general secretary and in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders received Nad...

Grand Maratha Foundation conducts health check-up in Ambernath, Thane

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Grand Maratha Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Maharashtra, conducted a medical check-up camp for the local people of Ambernath in Thane district. The c...

Shipping Corp shares zoom over 19 pc on receiving multiple bids for govt stake

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday jumped over 19 per cent to touch a 52-week high after the government received multiple bids for its proposed stake sale in the company.On the BSE, the scrip shares surged 19.14 per cent...

China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-July -senior adviser

China aims to vaccinate 40 of its population against COVID-19 by the end of July, a senior health adviser told Reuters on Tuesday, requiring a significant increase in inoculations even as it ramps up exports of vaccines. Zhong Nanshan, a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021