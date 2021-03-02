Left Menu

Minimum temperature in Delhi settles above normal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:50 IST
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to MeT Department officials, the maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted clear sky for Wednesday with mist in the morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 174, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius.

