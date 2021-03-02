Left Menu

Delhi govt allocates Rs 50 crore for development of 'Kala Kunj'

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds worth Rs 50 crore for the construction and development of cultural complex Kala Kunj, a statement said.The government said it has accorded sanction of Rs 1.32 crore to strengthen the structural design for addressing any threat to life and property in Delhi Archives building, due to the lockdown during COVID-19, according to the statement.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:42 IST
The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds worth Rs 50 crore for the construction and development of cultural complex ''Kala Kunj'', a statement said.

The government said it has accorded sanction of Rs 1.32 crore to strengthen the structural design for addressing any threat to life and property in Delhi Archives building, due to the lockdown during COVID-19, according to the statement.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had laid the foundation stone for "Kala Kunj".

''It is a cultural space for the residents of Delhi who would be able to access digital records of historical archives and participate in cultural functions. A seed money of Rs 3 crore has also been released to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), for the construction of this complex, in collaboration with Department of Delhi Archives,'' the statement added.

