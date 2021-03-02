Left Menu

Ambala to have football stadium: Vij       

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a football stadium equipped with FIFA approved state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed at Ambala Cantonment at a cost of Rs 115 crore.

There used to be a time when Haryana stood out for its performance in football in the country but with the passage of time, the sport saw a decline here, the minister said.

With the completion of this stadium, the sport of football will be revived in the state, he added.

Vij also reviewed the construction work at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium and held a meeting with sportspersons, an official release said.

Vij said a memorial to martyrs is being built on 22 acres along the Ambala-Delhi road at over Rs 220 crore.

Vij said he has been demanding the construction of the memorial in the Vidhan Sabha for the past two decades.

''In previous governments, mere declarations were made to build the memorial, dates were announced but nothing was done apart from this,'' he added.

He said the present state government started the construction of the memorial as soon as it came to power.

