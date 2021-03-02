Arunachal govt released Rs 139.25 cr for infra upgrade, police force modernisation in 3 dists: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday said that the state government has released Rs 139.25 crore over the last two financial years for infrastructure development and modernization of police force in troubled Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Responding to a question raised in the Assembly by BJP MLA Laisam Simai, Felix said the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) Action Plan was launched in 2010-11 for construction and development of police stations, purchase of arms and payment of salaries.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in 2018-19 sanctioned Rs 212.85 crore for the TCL Action Plan -- of which Rs 77.90 crore has been doled out by the Centre so far.

As of now, the state has released Rs 139.25 crore for the project, which would later be compensated by the Centre, the state minister said.

''At least Rs 156.20 crore of the sanctioned amount has been earmarked for creation and upkeep of 20 police stations in the three districts five each in Tirap and Longding and 10 in Changlang -- and Rs 56.65 crore for purchase of communication equipment, arms and salary payment, Felix said.

The minister, in response to another question by Congress leader Nabam Tuki, said as many as 111 fire accidents have been recorded in the state between January 1 and December 31 last year.

Currently, Arunachal Pradesh has 22 fire stations, and a new one is being constructed at Hawai in Anjaw district, he added.

