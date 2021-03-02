Maha: 10 booked for misappropriating tenders for bus stands

A case has been registered against 10 persons, including a senior government official, for alleged misappropriation in the tendering process for bus stands and advertisements in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane, offences under section 465 (forgery) amid other provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered with the Srinagar police station, an official said.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the accused had connived and adopted procedures to favour contractors for awarding the contracts for bus stands for Thane Municipal Corporation Transport Services (TMT) over a period of 10 years.

The total loss to the exchequer due to the wrongdoings between 2008 and 2018 is to the tune of over Rs 6.73 crore, in connection with the construction of 470 bus stands in Thane city, the complaint stated.

No arrest has been made in this case so far, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)