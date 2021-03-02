Haryana CM claims Congress govt left behind massive debt liability

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday mocked his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda for having ''poor knowledge'' about debt figures saying that the Congress government had left behind the state a debt liability of Rs 98,000 crore.

Hooda always says that when his tenure ended, the debt liability of the state government was Rs 60,000 crore, the CM told reporters here.

When the BJP came to power in 2014-15, debt amount of Rs 27,860 crore taken by power distribution companies was included in the government's debt under the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme so that the discoms were not overburdened, he said.

''Due to this, the total debt of the government was increased and by November 2014-15, when the Congress tenure ended debt liability was of Rs 70,900 crore and if the loan amount of Rs 27,860 crore taken by power discoms is added to this, then, the total debt comes to Rs 98,000 crore,'' Khattar said.

Divulging details about the state GDP graph, he said Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by two-fold.

When the Congress tenure ended in 2014-15, Haryana's GDP was Rs 3.99 lakh crore. Now, it has increased to Rs 8.58 lakh crore, he said. ''Therefore, the state debt is within the limit of 25 per cent of GSDP as mandated,'' he added.

The chief minister said that excise revenue has doubled in the BJP government's regime.

''In 2013-14, an amount of Rs 3,697 crore was collected from excise duty whereas in the current year, revenue of Rs 7,000 crore has been collected so far,'' he said.

The CM said GST-VAT collection was Rs 16,700 crore in 2013-14, while it is Rs 36,000 crore in 2020-21.

He said that a one-member committee comprising Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has been constituted to make an analysis of recommendations submitted by various committees constituted to probe liquor complaints, including the issue of 47 deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor across Haryana last year, smuggling and illegal stocking.

Taking cognisance of complaints received regarding liquor, a special investigation team (SIT) and special enquiry team (SET) were formed to investigate these complaints.

"The members of these committees have separately submitted their recommendations to the government and now chief secretary after analysing these recommendations would take strict action against those found guilty," said the chief minister.

To ensure development of Panchkula and in a bid to woo real estate investors for making potential investment in the district, various developmental charges and taxes have been reduced by almost one-third that has brought them at par with Mohali and Zirakpur, Khattar added.

