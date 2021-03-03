Left Menu

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:05 IST
C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the country's tourism map.

He was addressing online the bhoomipujan ceremony of 'Maa Bamleshwari Devi Mandir Dongargarh Development Project', under which tourist and pilgrimage infrastructure worth Rs 43.

33 crore will be developed in Dongargarh, located around 110 kilometres from here in Rajnandgaon district.

The works have been sanctioned under the Centre's PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) initiative, officials said.

''The completion of the project would place Dongargarh on the country's tourism map as an important religious destination. It would also create employment opportunities for locals,'' Baghel said.

Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple and Pragya Giri hill, a Buddhist pilgrimage site, have been included for rejuvenation under the scheme, he added.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also addressed the event virtually.

Patel and Baghel agreed that another hill in the area, called Chandra Giri, which is a Jain pilgrimage site, should also be included under the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-France, allies to push on with protest at IAEA over Iran's activities - foreign minister

France and its Western allies plan to lodge a protest with the United Nations nuclear watchdog to criticise Irans decision to curb cooperation with the agency, the French foreign minister said on Tuesday. Iran said last month it was scaling...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors paused to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course, taking stock of gains from Mondays surge. The subdued performance of the three major W...

U.S. Supreme Court signals more leeway for voting restrictions

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further hobble the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racial discriminat...

Intel asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

Intel Corp was asked to pay 2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021