Gujarat local bodies polls: AAP wins 42 seats

Days after winning 27 seats in the elections to Surat Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday emerged victors in 42 seats in rural and semi-urban pockets of the state.

Results of Sunday's polls in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats were declared on Tuesday, and the AAP, as per the State Election Commission, won 31 seats in taluka panchayats, nine in municipalities and two district panchayat seats.

A break-up of the wins showed it had won 21 out of its 31 taluka panchayat seats in Saurashtra, and seven out of nine municipalities' seats in Anand.

