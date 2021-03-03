C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the country's tourism map.

He was addressing online the bhoomipujan ceremony of 'Maa Bamleshwari Devi Mandir Dongargarh Development Project', under which tourist and pilgrimage infrastructure worth Rs 43.33 crore will be developed in Dongargarh, located around 110 kilometres from here in Rajnandgaon district.

The works have been sanctioned under the Centre's PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) initiative, officials said.

''The completion of the project would place Dongargarh on the country's tourism map as an important religious destination. It would also create employment opportunities for locals,'' Baghel said.

Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple and Pragya Giri hill, a Buddhist pilgrimage site, have been included for rejuvenation under the scheme, he added.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also addressed the event virtually.

Patel and Baghel agreed that another hill in the area, called Chandra Giri, which is a Jain pilgrimage site, should also be included under the project.

