Bahrain expects $3.2 bln deficit in 2021 -state news agency

Bahrain expects $3.2 bln deficit in 2021 -state news agencyReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:36 IST
Bahrain expects to post a deficit of 1.2 billion dinars ($3.20 billion) in 2021, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday, citing the finance ministry.
The Gulf state projected a budget of 3.6 billion dinars for 2021, with revenues expected to amount to 2.4 billion dinars, BNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulf
- Bahrain
- finance ministry