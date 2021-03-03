Bahrain expects $3.2 bln deficit in 2021 -state news agency

Bahrain expects to post a deficit of 1.2 billion dinars ($3.20 billion) in 2021, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday, citing the finance ministry.

The Gulf state projected a budget of 3.6 billion dinars for 2021, with revenues expected to amount to 2.4 billion dinars, BNA said.

