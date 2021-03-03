Left Menu

Need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:15 IST
Need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost: Goyal
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost in the country as India cannot be competitive if this cost remains high.

He also said the investments in the Sagarmala project will boost the country's maritime infrastructure, expand freight corridors, make freight more cost-effective and bring down the current logistics cost, which is estimated to be about 13-14 percent.

The investments would help in reducing this cost to a more acceptable benchmark of 8 percent, and that is ''the need of the hour today and India cannot be competitive as long as our logistics cost remain so high'', he said at the Maritime India Summit.

The Sagarmala project aims at augmenting infrastructure in coastal areas of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisoners

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be suffocated by violence and again called for the release of political prisoners.At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope, who visited Mya...

Sensex soars 1,147.76 points to end at 51,444.65; Nifty rallies 326.50 points to 15,245.60.

Sensex soars 1,147.76 points to end at 51,444.65 Nifty rallies 326.50 points to 15,245.60....

Rahul retains second spot, Kohli climbs to 6th in ICC T20I rankings

Indias KL Rahul maintained his second position while his captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to be at sixth in the latest ICC T20 International rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday.With 816 rating points, Rahul is behind Englands Dawid ...

Kremlin promises retaliation after U.S., EU sanctions over Navalny

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it would retaliate with reciprocal measures to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscows treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Speaking to reporters on a conference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021