Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece – EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece – EMSCReuters | Athens | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:07 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said. The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)