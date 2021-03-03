Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said. The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km.

