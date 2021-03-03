Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece – EMSC
The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:16 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said. The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece. A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: "My colleagues felt it, it was strong."
Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across Greece.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
