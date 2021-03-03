Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece – EMSC

The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:16 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece – EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said. The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece. A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: "My colleagues felt it, it was strong."

Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.Last month, Egypt ann...

Shanghai steps up curbs to cool hot property market

Chinas Shanghai city on Wednesday instituted tighter regulations on its land market and residential property sector, in an effort to stifle speculative buying and contain fast-rising home prices. The restrictions add to tough rules the fina...

Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, among the most vocal supporters of Beijings moves to tighten control over the territory, did not rule out a return to his former post in an interview on Wednesday. Id do anything to serve Hong Ko...

Cabinet apprises of MoU signing with France on renewable energy cooperation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding MoU between India and the French Republic in the field of renewable energy cooperation. The MoU was signed in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021