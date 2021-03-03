Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in BalkansPTI | Athens | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:23 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The earthquake on Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.
Numerous aftershocks were reported.
