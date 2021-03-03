Left Menu

After flash floods, alternative Bailey bridge opened over Rishiganga in Uttarakhand

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:52 IST
After flash floods, alternative Bailey bridge opened over Rishiganga in Uttarakhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An alternative Bailey bridge has been built over Rishiganga to restore connectivity to 13 villages of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which had been cut off after a bridge was washed out in the devastating flash floods in the river on February 7.

The construction of the bridge began on February 25 and it was scheduled to be completed by March 20 but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked overtime to complete it well before schedule, Chief Engineer of BRO's Shivalik project A S Rathore told PTI on Wednesday.

The newly built Bailey bridge will be opened for the public after trials on March 5, he said.

The recent avalanche in Rishiganga wreaked havoc on surrounding areas washing out several bridges and cutting off 13 villages downstream of the river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rain, snow likely in western Himalayan region March 5 onwards

A new western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalaya region from march 5 night onwards, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday. A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Reg...

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.Last month, Egypt ann...

Shanghai steps up curbs to cool hot property market

Chinas Shanghai city on Wednesday instituted tighter regulations on its land market and residential property sector, in an effort to stifle speculative buying and contain fast-rising home prices. The restrictions add to tough rules the fina...

Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, among the most vocal supporters of Beijings moves to tighten control over the territory, did not rule out a return to his former post in an interview on Wednesday. Id do anything to serve Hong Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021