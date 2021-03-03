Guj plans vertical industrial estates to accommodate factories

The Gujarat government is planning to set up ''vertical'' industrial estates with multiple floors to accommodate small factories considering the scarcity of land in future.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

''In the coming days, land will be scarce. That is why we have planned to introduce vertical industrial estates, wherein units will be located on floors (of a multi-storey complex),'' Rupani, who handles Industry portfolio, said.

In response to a query raised by Congress MLA Sunil Gamit about the industrial estates developed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Rupani told the House that there are no GIDC estates in tribal-dominated Tapi and Dang districts.

The chief minister said that due to various reasons, the GIDC estates cannot come up everywhere.

On behalf of Rupani, state energy minister Saurabh Patel informed the House that it was not possible to set up a GIDC in Tapi and Dang because of unavailability of any suitable land parcels.

''Every MLA desires to have a GIDC in his area so that employment opportunities are created. But a GIDC means 500-600 factories at one place. We have to conduct a survey first to check the availability of raw material and skilled manpower,'' Rupani said.

