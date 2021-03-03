Construction of ICP in Mizoram's Kawrpuichhuah to begin soon

The construction of an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Kawrpuichhuah in Mizorams Lunglei district will soon begin to boost border trade between Mizoram and Bangladesh, state Commerce and Industries Minister R Lalthangliana informed the assembly on Wednesday.

A land lease of 65 bigha equivalent to 21.48 acre was given to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for constructing the proposed ICP, he said.

A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared by the Land Ports Authority of India and construction of the ICP is likely to be completed by 2023, Lalthangliana said.

The minister also said that Rs 15 crore has been allocated for upgradation of the border trade centre at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border.

Five ''border haats'' will be set up near the India- Myanmar border and four on the Indo-Bangladesh border, he said.

