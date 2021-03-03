Left Menu

HDFC cuts rates, home loans now available from 6.75 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:33 IST
HDFC cuts rates, home loans now available from 6.75 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mortgage major HDFC also cut its interest rate offering on Wednesday, making credit cheaper 0.05 per cent to its customers.

The 'best customers' having good credit histories will be now able to get new loans at 6.75 per cent after the cut, irrespective of the home loan amounts, officials said.

The move comes two days after similar announcements by rivals SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank, who are now giving home loans at 6.70 per cent and 6.65 per cent, respectively.

''HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable-rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 0.05 per cent, with effect from March 4,'' an official statement said.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it added. For the existing customers, the interest rates will get repriced 0.05 per cent automatically on the existing interest rates.

However, they will have to approach the lender if they wish to go as low as 6.75 per cent, which will require payment of a fee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Aon's $30 bln Willis bid faces EU antitrust warning - sources

Aon is set to be hit with an EU antitrust warning over its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson unless it offers concessions in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal, announced a year ago, would create the ...

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.'' PTI SA VS VS

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent common enemy DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure Ammas golden rule in Tamil Nadu. PTI SA VS VS...

Delhi civic bypolls: Largest victory margin in Chauhan Bangar ward, lowest in Shalimar Bagh-North

The Chauhan Bangar ward of Delhi witnessed the largest victory margin of over 10,000 votes, while Shalimar Bagh North recorded the lowest in the bypolls to the five municipal wards results of which were declared Wednesday.The Congress Chaud...

Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepts late actor’s Golden Globe 2021 award

The late American actor, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for his performance in Ma Raineys Black Bottom. He was awarded in the category of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.His performance was an acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021