Raj: Bundi judge sentences fmr DC, Tata Projects officials to jail for 'shoddy' sewerage work

A civil court in Bundi has sentenced the former district collector, two officials of Tata Projects and seven others to three months in jail and ordered seizure of their properties over ''shoddy'' sewerage project. The agency carried out the work under the urban development projects in 2018 but allegedly left deep ditches on the road with broken electricity, water and telephone lines.

The civil court judge passed the order on February 26 but the copy of the decision was issued on Wednesday.

Civil court judge Nikhil Kumar Nad held the then Bundi district collector Mahesh Chand Sharma, Tata Projects, Secunderabad, Telangana, chairperson Somaiya Ramkrishnan, managing director of the company, Vinayak Deshpandey and others responsible for committing negligence in their work and contempt of the court's order issued in June 2018.

A Bundi resident Mahaveer Meena on behalf of the locals had in February 2018 filed a case in the Bundi civil court on the "unplanned" sewerage work that was being carried out in the city.

The court had in June ordered the agencies involved, their officials and district officials to improve the quality of work and complete the project within the next three months.

However, the concerned agencies and officials failed to comply with the court's order and appear before the civil court to submit a status report.

Hailing the court's decision, local Congress leader Charmesh Sharma said the decision defines the responsibility of the working agencies and public servants.

Rajkumar Mathur, legal counsel of Tata Projects said the decision would be challenged.

''We will move the district court to seek a stay on the decision,'' he said.

