Nod for AP police command centre in Visakhapatnam

With the Andhra Pradesh government preparing ground to soon shift the administration to Visakhapatnam, which it wants to be the Executive Capital, sanction has been accorded on Wednesday to build the Police Command and Control Centre (CCC) in the port city.

There is intense speculation that the Chief Minister will first start functioning from Visakhapatnam ''anytime after Ugadi'' (the Telugu New Year's Day in April).

Advertisement

The original plan was to establish the CCC in Vijayawada city, which formed part of the present capital region Amaravati.

As the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is bent on relocating the state capital to Visakhapatnam, Director General of Police D G Sawang proposed that the CCC be located there instead of Vijayawada.

Accordingly, Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued an order granting the required administrative sanction.

The CCC would be built in the available government land in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 13.80 crore.

The government, however, asked the DGP to follow/comply with the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court, if any, ''to avoid legal complications in future''.

The rider comes as the issue of relocating the state capital to Visakhapatnam is sub-judice, with several persons and organisations challenging the government move.

The AP High Court and the apex court are currently seized of the matter.PTI DBV VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)