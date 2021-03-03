Left Menu

Detectives look at SUV''s ''black box'' from Tiger Woods crash

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TigerWoods)

Detectives are looking at data from the so-called "black box" of Tiger Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash last week that seriously injured the golf star, authorities said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant Monday to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.

There was no information regarding what was found in the black box, Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.

The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed "black boxes" after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. They store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.

Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times. The crash injured his right leg, requiring surgery.

USA TODAY first reported the search warrant.

