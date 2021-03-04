Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 52 to Rs 6,116 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for delivery in April gained Rs 52, or 0.86 percent, at Rs 6,116 per five quintals as open interest stood at 36,310 lots.

Analysts said after tracking the firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

