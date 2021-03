BRIEF-EMA Starts Rolling Review Of Sputnik V Vaccine

European Medicines Agency: * EMA'S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS STARTED A ROLLING REVIEW OF SPUTNIK V (GAM-COVID-VAC)

EMA SAYS CHMP'S DECISION TO START ROLLING REVIEW IS BASED ON RESULTS FROM LABORATORY STUDIES AND CLINICAL STUDIES IN ADULTS. * EMA - WHILE IT CANNOT PREDICT OVERALL TIMELINESIT SHOULD TAKE LESS TIME THAN NORMAL TO EVALUATE EVENTUAL APPLICATION BECAUSE OF ROLLING REVIEW

