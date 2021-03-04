Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government'sEase of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

Of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with a population of less than a million.

In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, and they were followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere, and Tiruchirapalli.

Muzaffarpur figured at the bottom of the livability index for 62 cities in the 'less than million population' category.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the 'less than million' population category. It is followed by Triputi, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi, and Tirunelveli.

Indore topped the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the million-plus population category.

In this category, Surat came second, followed by Bhopal, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Vadodara.

