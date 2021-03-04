Left Menu

Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:12 IST
Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government'sEase of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

Of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with a population of less than a million.

In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, and they were followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere, and Tiruchirapalli.

Muzaffarpur figured at the bottom of the livability index for 62 cities in the 'less than million population' category.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the 'less than million' population category. It is followed by Triputi, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi, and Tirunelveli.

Indore topped the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the million-plus population category.

In this category, Surat came second, followed by Bhopal, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Vadodara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool v Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again

Liverpool will return to Budapest to play RB Leipzig in the their Champions League last-16 second leg match due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Thursday. Liverpool, who beat Leipzig 2-0 in the f...

WHO sees resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central, eastern Europe

The World Health Organization WHO is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central and eastern Europe as well as a rise of new cases in several western European countries, the head of its European office said on Thursday.Continued strain...

Guj Assembly: Cong, BJP spar over price rise of groundnut oil

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress on Thursday engaged in a heated debate in the Gujarat Assembly over the rise in groundnut oil prices as Congress claimed people were suffering because the government did not take timely action.Defe...

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the blocs executive European Commission, Austria, and the Czech Republic. The Brussel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021