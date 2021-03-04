Fire near COVID Care Centre in Maha's Beed district, none hurt

A fire erupted close to a COVID Care Centre in Ambejogai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday, although it did not affect the facility and the patients undergoing treatment there, an official said.

The incident occurred around 11 am in Lokhandi Sawargaon, he said.

Advertisement

''Dry leaves and grass accumulated near the COVID Care Centre caught fire due to sparks in electricity lines passing nearby. The blaze continued for about 20 minutes and some trees also got damaged due to it. It was brought under control by a team called from Ambejogai city,'' an official from the state health department told PTI.

The place where the fire erupted is a little away from the facility, where 34 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment, he said.

''The geriatric care building is also close-by, but that place and 36 patients being treated there are completely safe,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)