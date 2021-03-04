Left Menu

Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:15 IST
Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

Of the 49 cities ranked on livability index in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with 'population less than million'.

In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, and they were followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere and Tiruchirapalli.

Muzaffarpur was at the bottom of the list of 62 cities that were ranked on livability index in the 'less than million population' category.

Ghaziabad and Meerut figured at the 30th and the 36th spot in the 'million-plus population' category respectively, while Allahabad is at the 32nd position and is followed by Patna (33rd). Faridabad is ranked 40th in this category.

Performance of the cities have been measured on four broad parameters — governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.

The government said the 'Ease of Living Index' is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a 'Citizen Perception Survey' holding a weightage of 30 per cent.

''These cities have emerged as models of development who will inspire others to perform better. Further, their peers will also benefit from emulating their best practices,'' Puri said.

In the 2018 'Ease of Living Index', Pune was ranked the most liveable city in the country. Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai, which held the second and the third position in 2018, have slipped to the sixth and the 10th rank respectively in the 2020 edition of the East of Living Index.

Tirupati was at the fourth position, while Chandigarh had been ranked fifth in 2018, but in the 2020 'Ease of Living Index', Tirupati and Chandigarh have slipped to the 46th and the 29th position respectively.

Indore topped the 'Municipal Performance Index', involving 51 municipal corporations in the million-plus population category, while Guwahati figured at the bottom.

In this category, Surat came second, followed by Bhopal, Pimpri Chinchawad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category. It is followed by Tirupati, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli. Shillong is at the bottom of this list featuring 60 municipal corporations.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the 'Municipal Performance Index' is an effort to assess and analyse the performance of Indian municipalities based on their defined set of functions.

Puri said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has unleashed the most comprehensive effort to transform the urban landscape.

The 'Municipal Performance Index' will strengthen democracy and participatory governance by allowing citizens, civil society and other key stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the functioning of their local government bodies, and hold the officials accountable, the minister added.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran giving encouraging signs about resuming nuclear diplomacy - source

Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday.Things are moving in the right direction and we have had positive signals this ...

Sadananda Gowda inspects HURL plant in Gorakhpur, UP CM expresses gratitude

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed gratitude to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda for investing Rs 8,000 crores in the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited HURL plant. It is a matter of...

EU to extend COVID vaccine export controls to end of June - sources

The European Union is planning to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move that could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the ...

EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged companies on Thursday to promote more women to top positions, even though efforts to introduce binding quotas for European boards have stalled. European Commission data s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021