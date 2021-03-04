Left Menu

NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '

The plea sought action against unauthorized commercial activity by scrap dealers in sector 1 of R K Puram and alleged that this was resulting in different forms of pollution. The plea had alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken by the authorities concerned, resulting in the degradation of the environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:32 IST
NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of South Delhi Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the SDMC commissioner and the DCP South West to look into the matter and take such action as may be found necessary in accordance with law.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by an organization Khushi Sewa Sanstha seeking execution of its 2019 order for removal of encroachments.

According to the applicant, the encroachments are still continuing and to support the allegation photographs were submitted.

The organization had written to the Deputy Commissioner, SDMC, Green Park that certain scrap dealers and furniture shops are running at Khokha Market, Hanuman Majdoor Camp, Venkateshwar Road. The encroachments are resulting in pollution of the drain. The plea sought action against unauthorized commercial activity by scrap dealers in sector 1 of R K Puram and alleged that this was resulting in different forms of pollution.

The plea had alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken by the authorities concerned, resulting in the degradation of the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021