NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of South Delhi Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the SDMC commissioner and the DCP South West to look into the matter and take such action as may be found necessary in accordance with law.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by an organization Khushi Sewa Sanstha seeking execution of its 2019 order for removal of encroachments.

According to the applicant, the encroachments are still continuing and to support the allegation photographs were submitted.

The organization had written to the Deputy Commissioner, SDMC, Green Park that certain scrap dealers and furniture shops are running at Khokha Market, Hanuman Majdoor Camp, Venkateshwar Road. The encroachments are resulting in pollution of the drain. The plea sought action against unauthorized commercial activity by scrap dealers in sector 1 of R K Puram and alleged that this was resulting in different forms of pollution.

The plea had alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken by the authorities concerned, resulting in the degradation of the environment.

