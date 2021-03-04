Left Menu

New Delhi Municipal Council ranks No.1 in Centre's 'Municipal Performance Index'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:10 IST
New Delhi Municipal Council ranks No.1 in Centre's 'Municipal Performance Index'
Representative image. Image Credit: ndmc.gov.in

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which covers the high-security Lutyens' zone of the national capital, was ranked number one in the Centre's 'Municipal Performance Index' in the 'less than a million population' category.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, in the 'million plus population' category, Indore secured the top position while South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi were ranked 28th, 42nd and 48th respectively among the 51 cities.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the chart in the 'population less than million' category. It was followed by the civic bodies of Tirupati, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli which were among the 60 civic bodies which were in contention in the 'below one million' category. Shillong figured on the last spot in this category.

In the million-plus category featuring 51 civic bodies, Surat was ranked second, Bhopal came third, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Vadodara.

Municipalities of Delhi's neighboring cities like Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Agra, and Faridabad, were ranked 20th, 23rd, 24th, and 40th places respectively.

Guwahati figured at the bottom of the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the 'more than million population' category.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's Ease of Living Index', followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s, extends gap between doses

Germanys vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, in a step that should help accelerate the countrys faltering inoculation drive.It added that the ...

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021