Bengaluru model of development ensured city's top ranking in ease of living index: CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:11 IST
The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking for the city as the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the Centre's 'Ease of Living Index', Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

''Bengaluru has emerged as the most liveable city in India in the Ease of Living Survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking of Bengaluru,'' Yediyurappa's office tweeted.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government'sEase of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with 'population less than million'.

'Ease of Living Index' is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development, the centre has said.

A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a 'Citizen Perception Survey' holding a weightage of 30 percent.

Performance of the cities have been measured on four broad parameters governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.

Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s, extends gap between doses

Germanys vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, in a step that should help accelerate the countrys faltering inoculation drive.It added that the ...

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...
