Bengaluru model of development ensured city's top ranking in ease of living index: CM

Bengaluru model of development ensured city's top ranking in ease of living index: CMPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:11 IST
The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking for the city as the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the Centre's 'Ease of Living Index', Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.
''Bengaluru has emerged as the most liveable city in India in the Ease of Living Survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking of Bengaluru,'' Yediyurappa's office tweeted.
Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government'sEase of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.
According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with 'population less than million'.
'Ease of Living Index' is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development, the centre has said.
A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a 'Citizen Perception Survey' holding a weightage of 30 percent.
Performance of the cities have been measured on four broad parameters governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.
